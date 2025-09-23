Mahesh Bhatt Shares How His Trick Of Making Films On Modest Budgets Help In Telling Brave, New Stories

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Filmmaker-producer Mahesh Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming production 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani', has spoken up on his practice of making films on modest budgets.

He also shares how he considerably reduces the risk associated with the film by not burdening it with production costs. The filmmaker spoke with IANS ahead of the release of his upcoming production 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani' in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

When asked about the culture of stars burdening the films with huge entourage costs, and how he takes a different approach, he told IANS,“I don't have to try. This has always been my way of filmmaking. I always believe that the lesser your cost, the more you can say something new. The higher the cost, the higher the risk. When the risk increases, the market is afraid. When the market is afraid, it sends you to the stars. When you go to the stars, the star themselves are afraid of the market risks. They say,“This is good, but what if it doesn't work, what will happen?' The market creates films out of fear”.

He further mentioned,“A frightened heart has a certain fragrance. There is something old about it. Something that has been done before. Something that was successful yesterday, something that was successful the day before. The work that is made with love, in which there is a feeling of having a lot of fun saying this, that is called fearlessness”.

“Love is fearless. That fearless heart is found in new people. Keeping this in mind, when we make a film or a song in a space that we like a lot, people are not different from us. You think you are an award-winning person. There is nothing like that. What you like, the other person likes. This is a fact”, he added.

'Tu Meri Poori Kahani' is set to release on September 26, 2025.