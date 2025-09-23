US denounces Russia for violating Estonia’s airspace
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the US “strongly” denounced Russia for violating Estonia’s airspace, calling for support from its NATO partner.
The US Mission to NATO stated on X platform that “we strongly condemn Russia’s violation of Estonia’s airspace. We stand firmly with our Estonian Allies and will resolutely defend all NATO territory.”
On Friday, Estonia alleged that three Russian’s MiG-31 fighter jets have breached its skies.
According to a local news agency, the Foreign Ministry stated the event happened in the region of Vaindloo Island in the Baltic Sea, with the aircrafts staying in Estonian airspace for around twelve minutes.
As a result, the ministry ordered the Russian chargé d'affaires to its offices in Tallinn, where a formal protest note was presented. Moscow has not responded yet.
The event provoked rapid criticism from NATO, the EU as well as European capitals. NATO stated that the joint forces aircraft reacted right away and blocked the Russian aircraft, labeling the move “reckless.”
