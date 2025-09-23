Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Will new fee for H-1B visa impact current holders?

2025-09-23 05:32:03
(MENAFN) Looking to stop the confusion about a massive new fee for expert workers’ visas, the White House stated a new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas in the US will not impact current visa holders coming back to the country.

On Saturday, Karoline Leavitt, White House spokeswoman, stated on X platform "those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter."

She stated following the Friday’s shocking statement pushed several companies to call back as fast as possible its employees who are outside the US at the moment, "this is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition.”

A news agency stated that US leader’s, Donald Trump “H-1B announcement on Friday immediately spurred chaos, with companies and immigration lawyers warning travelers to return to the U.S. before midnight on Sunday, when the new policy is scheduled to kick in.”

