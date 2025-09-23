Turkish leader plans to hold talk with Trump at White House in upcoming week
(MENAFN) On Friday, Erdogan stated that he would talk about verity of problems with the US president, Donald Trump, at the White House the upcoming week, the discussion will include trade, investment as well as defense collaboration.
On the Turkish social media platform, NSosyal, Erdogan stated in a post "in our meeting at the White House with my esteemed counterpart and friend, US President Donald Trump, we will discuss a range of issues with our ally, the US, with whom we have a comprehensive strategic relationship, including trade, investment and the defense industry."
Erdogan also mentioned that he anticipates the discussion to have a larger political geography effect.
He stated "I believe that our meeting with President Trump will contribute to ending wars and conflicts in our region within the framework of our shared vision for global peace, and further strengthen cooperation between our countries."
