Palestine gets recognized by Portugal
(MENAFN) On Sunday, the foreign minister of Portugal has announced in New York that his nation has formally recognized Palestine.
A national news agency reported that the foreign minister of Portugal, Paulo Rangel declared his nation’s official acknowledgement of Palestine at Portugal's Permanent Mission in New York.
Rangel also urged for the liberation of all captives, putting an end for all hostile activities as well as inauguration of a truce in Gaza.
He added that today's announcement of recognition is an immediate outcome of the Council of Ministers' decision on the 18th of September, taken at the finale of a consultation process in which the president of the republic and a wide majority of the parties with seats in parliament accepted.
Previously, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Portugal’s leader, voiced his complete backing to the administration’s decision to recognize Palestine.
This announcement came after hours from Palestine being recognized by each of the UK, Canada, as well as Australia before the UN General Assembly.
