Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


German Metal Band Prepares to Perform in Türkiye

2025-09-23 04:10:10
(MENAFN) Germany’s legendary power metal band Blind Guardian is preparing to return to Türkiye, showcasing their epic sound and fantasy-driven lyrics during their The God Machine European tour.

Fans will have the opportunity to see the band live in Ankara on Sept. 26 at the Milyon Performance Hall and in Istanbul on Sept. 27 at Zorlu PSM.

Founded in Krefeld, Germany, in 1984 by Hansi Kursch and Andre Olbrich, Blind Guardian has grown into a cornerstone of the power metal scene. The band has significantly influenced the genre over the decades.

Renowned for their fusion of grand orchestral arrangements, memorable melodies, and vivid storytelling, Blind Guardian has captivated audiences worldwide.

The group, celebrated for tracks like “The Bard’s Song,” “Skalds,” and “Shadows,” frequently draws inspiration from fantasy literature, citing authors such as J.R.R. Tolkien, Stephen King, and Robert Jordan as key influences for their lyrical themes.

Their most recent release, “The God Machine,” promises audiences a performance filled with theatrical flair and intense musical energy.

