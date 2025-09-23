Ousmane Dembélé Wins 2025 Ballon D'or

Ousmane Dembélé Wins 2025 Ballon D'or
The ceremony, held on Monday night in Paris, saw Dembélé claim the men's award for the first time, while Alexia Putellas Bonmatí, Barcelona's star midfielder, picked up her third Ballon d'Or - leading a night of four Spanish triumphs at the gala.
Dembélé, 28, edged out compatriot Lamine Yamal, who was honoured with the Kopa Trophy for the best young player, alongside his team-mate Vicky López, who received the inaugural Women's Kopa Trophy, according to media reports.
“The Ballon d'Or was not a goal of my career, but it is something exceptional,” said Dembélé, who became emotional while speaking about his mother, who raised him alone.
Last season, Dembélé scored 37 goals and provided 15 assists, helping PSG secure both the French league title and the UEFA Champions League trophy.
The Ballon d'Or, one of world football's most prestigious individual awards, has been presented annually by French magazine France Football since 1956. Initially limited to European players, it was later opened to footballers worldwide, with winners chosen through votes by sports journalists.
Lionel Messi, Argentina captain and Inter Miami forward, holds the record with eight Ballon d'Or titles - the most in history.
