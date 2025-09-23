Youth Arrested In Karak For Filming Girls College Students

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Police on Tuesday arrested a young man in Tatt Nasrati, Karak, for allegedly filming female students outside a girls college and uploading the videos on social media.

According to police, the suspect had shared the videos on TikTok, sparking outrage among local residents. Following public complaints, District Police Officer (DPO) Shehbaz Elahi took notice and directed immediate action.

The accused was apprehended during the operation and, in initial interrogation, admitted to the act.

A case has been registered against him at the Yaqoob Khan Shaheed Police Station under Sections 509, 354, and 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

DPO Shehbaz Elahi emphasized that violations of women's dignity and societal values would not be tolerated, assuring strict action against such incidents in the future.