US Senate To Ratify Croatia Double Taxation Treaty (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)During his visit to the United States, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman met with members of the Croatian community in New York and New Jersey, Trend reports.

He visited the Croatian parish of St. Cyril and Methodius and St. Raphael, the Croatian Cultural Club Cardinal Stepinac, the “Croatian Homeland” Club in New Jersey, the Club of Bosnian Croats, as well as Istrian clubs in New York.

On this occasion, the Minister emphasized the important role that Croatian parishes, cultural societies, and clubs play in preserving the faith, language, culture, and identity of Croats in the diaspora. He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and the dedication with which the Croatian spirit is nurtured and the name of the Homeland promoted far beyond its borders.

At the Croatian parish of St. Cyril and Methodius and St. Raphael, the Minister, in his speech, reminded that Croatia is open to all generations of Croats around the world – from the first to the fourth – offering a welcome to all who wish to visit or return to the Homeland. He stressed that the Croatian Government is implementing support projects for returnees, including financial incentives and tax benefits, with the aim of strengthening ties with the diaspora.

“The Government of the Republic of Croatia continues to work diligently on preserving ties with Croatian communities worldwide,” the Minister emphasized, underlining in particular Croatia's lasting care and commitment to the equality and political rights of Croats in Bosnia and Herzegovina, so that they may elect their legitimate representatives.

During a reception organized by the Consulate General of the Republic of Croatia, Minister Grlić Radman reiterated the importance of unity, emphasizing that Croats in the diaspora are true bridges between the Homeland and the United States, and the best ambassadors of the Croatian people and state. He added that the Government of the Republic of Croatia continues to tirelessly strengthen the international standing of the country. He recalled that an Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation has been signed with the United States, whose ratification is expected in the Senate, which will make life and business easier for emigrants and further consolidate strong ties with the Homeland.

In the coming days, Minister Grlić Radman will, in addition to attending the ceremonial opening of the UN General Assembly session in New York, participate in a series of multilateral events, including the high-level meeting marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, the ministerial meeting of Adriatic-Ionian Initiative member states, the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, as well as meetings within the framework of the European Union and the EU-CELAC.