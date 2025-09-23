President Of Iran Meets Azerbaijani Deputy PM (PHOTO)
The deputy prime minister conveyed the greetings and good wishes of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Iranian president.
The meeting noted that Azerbaijan-Iran relations are developing successfully due to the will and attention of the leaders of both countries.
The importance of further expanding the beneficial cooperation between the countries, built on solid foundations, and continuing the implementation of joint projects was emphasized.
Pezeshkian asked to convey his sincere greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.
