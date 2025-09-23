Queen Rania Denounces Gaps In Global Support For Women At UN Headquarters In New York

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah drew urgent attention to the devastating impact of war and conflict on women and girls, stressing that those enduring the most suffering too often receive the least global attention.Speaking at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Monday, Queen Rania called on the UN to "act decisively" against those who violate international humanitarian law. "Women's rights cannot be filtered through the lens of political expediency," Her Majesty said."Every silence sends this message: some women are worth defending, and some aren't worth the trouble. That silence has been deafening in Gaza," she added.Her Majesty delivered her remarks at the High-Level Meeting for the 30th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, which was convened as part of UN General Assembly Week to commemorate the 1995 adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a global blueprint to advance women's rights.Acknowledging some progress toward the Beijing Declaration's goals, the Queen said she is proud to see many women in Jordan "leading meaningful lives, true to their own aspirations and ambitions." However, she noted that global violence has risen in the past two years to its highest level in three decades, describing this surge as the "most destructive" challenge to women today."It's true, bombs don't discriminate," Her Majesty said. "But wounds borne by women in warzones cut deeper than flesh: gendered violence, heightened health risks, exploitation, and the daily assault on their dignity."Queen Rania also decried the unequal progress of women worldwide and gaps in global support, highlighting "the starving Sudanese women surviving on animal feed, the Rohingya girl coming of age in a defunded camp" and countless others whose stories go untold."Yes, we must celebrate women's achievements, everywhere – but what do glass ceilings mean to women forced to live in tents?" Her Majesty asked.Queen Rania went on to describe the devastating toll of Israel's ongoing assault and siege of the Gaza Strip, relaying instances in which pregnant women have had to undergo cesareans performed by flashlight without anesthesia, and new mothers – too malnourished to nurse and denied access to infant formula – have been forced to watch as their babies fall to famine."Israel's war on Gaza has shortened women's life expectancy by 30 years," she said. "Thirty years after the Beijing Declaration, what have global promises done for them?"Her Majesty noted the undeniable "power" of women in conflict zones, in Palestine and beyond. "But that empowerment didn't come from decisions made in halls like this one; it came in spite of them," she explained.The Queen concluded by stating that the world is failing generations of women by failing to stop those who commit violence with impunity."No one can claim to stand for women, and stand on the sidelines," she said.Convened by President of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock, the high-level meeting was held under the theme of, "Recommitting to, resourcing, and accelerating the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action," which was adopted 30 years ago by 189 governments. Throughout the day-long meeting, statements were delivered by UN member states, as well as a number of relevant UN agencies and intergovernmental organizations.