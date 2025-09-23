Bloocow's Digital Overhaul: New Website Showcases AI SEO & Automated Call Answering For Local Businesses

New Bloocow Logo. Distinctive, Bold & Colourful

Marketing that works, and looks good doing it

voice concierge service

Bloocow's shiny new site mixes AI-powered SEO, automated call answering, and no-nonsense marketing for businesses tired of hiding on page 7.

- L. Komlos

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 🚀 Bloocow's Back, and a Bit Louder (in a Good Way)

Bloocow, the go-to digital marketing agency in Perth for local businesses who want smart strategies without the fluff, has officially unveiled its newly redesigned website. It's not just a facelift, it's a full-blown digital glow-up.

The updated site reflects Bloocow's evolution into a cutting-edge marketing partner for small and growing businesses across Australia. From AI SEO tools to Voice Concierge tech that actually sounds human, this rebrand puts functionality and results front and centre. Whether you're a tradie who never answers your phone during work hours, or a business owner who's been burned by dodgy SEO in the past, Bloocow's new approach is built for you.

With clearer service categories, faster loading speeds, and a tone that's refreshingly real, Bloocow is helping local brands stand out in crowded markets. The new site is loaded with helpful content, real client case studies, and an AI-powered audit tool that reveals how visible your business really is in local search.

Bloocow's new direction embraces the power of automation and AI while keeping things human and approachable. The integrated AI Voice Concierge, a virtual receptionist that answers calls 24/7, helps businesses stay responsive, even after hours. No more missed calls or lost opportunities. Combine that with powerful, locally optimised SEO (powered by Locafy), and you've got a formula for local online success.

“This rebrand is more than a fresh coat of paint,” says Lesley Komlos, Director of Bloocow.“We've doubled down on what works, stripped away what doesn't, and built a platform that speaks clearly to what we offer: affordable, powerful, no-BS digital marketing for small businesses.”

Here's what you'll find on the new Bloocow website:

. A clean, modern design that's as easy on the eyes as it is on your phone

. Fully SEO-optimised structure to help your business rank higher on Google

. Services laid out clearly: Websites, SEO, Social Media, and AI-Powered Call Answering Services

. AI integration, including a Free Visibility Audit powered by Locafy

. Mobile-friendly and lightning-fast performance

. A growing library of case studies, marketing tips, and real-world results

Why the Redesign Matters for Local Business Owners

In a world where DIY digital marketing can leave you more confused than confident, Bloocow's rebrand brings clarity and direction. This isn't just about fancy tech or pretty websites, it's about giving Australian business owners the tools, support, and real-world strategies they need to grow. With Bloocow's smart SEO services and AI Virtual Receptionist + Call Answering solutions, even the busiest tradie or time-poor entrepreneur can start seeing results online, without missing a single lead.

The new website also makes it easier to explore services, book consultations, or run a free audit of your business's online visibility, just head to and click the big red button.

Want to see what others are saying or stay in the loop with Bloocow's marketing tips and case studies? Give them a follow on Facebook at . The team regularly shares local SEO tips, digital marketing wins, and a bit of behind-the-scenes fun.

And if you're in the Perth area and want to see exactly where Bloocow is based, check them out on Google Maps here: . Yep, they're local – and proud of it.

Lesley Komlos

Bloocow

+61 1300 499 550

