Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 23
|
Currency
|
Rial on September 23
|
Rial on September 22
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
580,996
|
572,374
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
784,465
|
772,006
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
732,111
|
723,591
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
61,947
|
60,818
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
58,420
|
57,576
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
91,644
|
90,074
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,579
|
6,497
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
158,202
|
155,854
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,903,260
|
1,874,099
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
205,582
|
202,490
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
392,976
|
387,373
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
74,778
|
73,618
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,509,891
|
1,488,234
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
420,529
|
415,458
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
340,500
|
335,230
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
33,476
|
33,003
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,043
|
13,835
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
6,950
|
6,856
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
159,614
|
157,246
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,368
|
43,678
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
382,841
|
377,868
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
154,932
|
152,633
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,545,202
|
1,522,271
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
452,801
|
446,079
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
477,366
|
470,082
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,213
|
18,949
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
277
|
273
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
411,007
|
405,856
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
107,500
|
106,112
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
81,666
|
80,439
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,827,628
|
1,797,291
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
138,264
|
136,086
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
417,227
|
409,583
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
819,458
|
807,298
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
683,988
|
672,288
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
106,963
|
105,749
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
213,471
|
209,803
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,031
|
34,471
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,424
|
8,483
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
171,630
|
169,336
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
341,763
|
336,587
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,020,428
|
1,004,694
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
62,095
|
60,722
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
166,156
|
163,542
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,502
|
3,469
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 847,292 rials and $1 costs 719,711 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 822,613 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,748 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,01 -1,04 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.20-1.23 million rials.
