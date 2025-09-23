International Peace Commission-IPC Hosted Historic Celebration Of UN International Day Of Peace 2025

International Day of Peace Celeberation

Act Now for a Peaceful World - IPC

IPC Peace Pledge

IPC celebrates UN International Day of Peace with Mashup 102 Radio Network launch, featuring music, art, and a collective peace pledge ceremony.

- H.E. Prince Hassan, Ambassador & World Chairman IPCDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Peace Commission (IPC) hosted a landmark celebration of the United Nations International Day of Peace on September 21, 2025, at the Texas King Banquet Hall in Irving, Texas. The event marked both a significant observance of global peace and the official launch of the Mashup 102 Radio Network, a multicultural digital broadcasting platform designed to promote unity, harmony, and cultural diversity. The celebration brought together community leaders, artists, performers, peace advocates, and supporters of the IPC's mission for an unforgettable evening of music, dance, poetry, dialogue, and collaboration.The evening commenced with a captivating Unity & Harmony Dance performed by Neha Paul, setting the tone for a night dedicated to global togetherness and cultural expression. The opening remarks were delivered by H.E. Prince Hassan, Ambassador & World Chairman of the International Peace Commission and Founder of Mashup 102 Radio Network, who officially welcomed the audience and highlighted the significance of the International Day of Peace. In his address, H.E. Prince Hassan emphasized the centrality of peace in everyday life, stating,“Peace is the essence of life, and peace begins with us-through every word we speak, every hand we extend, and every rhythm we share. This evening is a tribute to the power of expression, and through music, poetry, dance, and dialogue, we celebrate the spirit of peace and the mission of the International Peace Commission: to uplift communities, foster understanding, and build bridges across borders.”Following the opening, the vision and mission of the Mashup 102 Radio Network were presented in both English and Hindi, highlighting the station's commitment to inclusivity and multicultural outreach. The network consists of three unique stations: Mashup 102, featuring Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi programming; Mashup 102.1, offering English-language programming for global audiences; and Mashup 102 Zen, a station focused on wellness, mindfulness, and meditation. H.E. Prince Hassan also announced a series of upcoming events, competitions, and cultural sessions under the IPC Arts & Culture Division, aimed at providing opportunities for artists, students, and peacebuilders to share their talents and amplify messages of harmony and collaboration.Attendees participated in a moment of silence for peace, immediately followed by a collective Peace Pledge Singing Ceremony, where all guests signed the pledge of peace, symbolizing their commitment to global harmony and unity. Attendees then experienced a dynamic cultural showcase, featuring a lineup of remarkable performers. Star Singers included Sanjana Tyagi, Abdul Ahad Khan, Annu Damodaran, Priya Gopi, Probir Shah, Bashir Bakhtiari, and Kumail Ali, while Harshad Patel performed a mesmerizing harmonica instrumental. Poetry recitations were presented by Dr. Hameed Sheikh and Dr. Saleha Suleman, and speakers Sudha Jagannath and Zahid Syed delivered inspirational reflections on the theme of peace. The event was skillfully hosted and interspersed with performances by Swati Tiwari, who also contributed as a singer, keeping the audience engaged throughout the evening.Interactive sessions added a participatory dimension to the celebration, including peace-themed trivia, giveaways, and opportunities for attendees to share personal reflections, thoughts, or stories about peace. A live demo of the Mashup 102 Radio Network further highlighted the station's innovative features, while certificates and tokens of appreciation were awarded to sponsors, partners, performers, and the hosting venue.H.E. Prince Hassan reinforced the significance of collective action and community engagement in his closing remarks, stating,“Every performance, every volunteer, and every guest was part of a larger movement-one that invites all of us to unite under the mission of peace. Whether you are an artist, professional, student, or simply a believer in peace, there is a place for you in the International Peace Commission. Together, we can build a network of hope through radio, through art, and through action.”The success of the event was supported by the dedication of the IPC event team, including Saikat Mukherjee, Shahnaz Khan, Sandeep Motewar, Nishu Aggarwal, Saleha Suleman, Sameera Pervez, Chenda Then, Namish Motewar, Alexander Groys, Ayana Tyagi, Sahana Tyagi, Pallavi Pandey, and Francisca Anozie, whose efforts ensured seamless coordination and a memorable experience for all attendees.The International Peace Commission continues to be a global nonprofit committed to promoting peace, cultural dialogue, and humanitarian development. Since 2010, IPC has partnered with the United Nations Global Compact and other international organizations to empower communities, amplify voices

“May the IPC banner of peace and unity always rise.”

