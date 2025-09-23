China Airlines, Inaugurating Phoenix Service In December, Pays Visit To TSMC Arizona Fab

China Airlines President, Kevin Chen and TSMC Vice President of Operations and CEO of TSMC Arizona, Wang Ying-Lang

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- China Airlines, a Taiwan-based carrier, will inaugurate its Taipei–Phoenix non-stop service on December 3. Company President Kevin Chen flew to the U.S. on September 19 (Pacific Coast Time) to meet and exchange ideas with Wang Ying-Lang, TSMC Vice President of Operations and CEO of TSMC Arizona.TSMC is a giant in the global foundry industry and an important corporate client of China Airlines. Since 2021, China Airlines has assisted TSMC with numerous passenger and charter operations between Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Kumamoto, and Taiwan. According to China Airlines President Kevin Chen, as the leading airline in Taiwan, the carrier boasts a comprehensive passenger–cargo network as well as one of the largest all-freighter fleets in Asia. The airline will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with its enterprise clients through robust project management, flexible route planning, and a user-oriented service experience.China Airlines and TSMC have worked closely together in recent years. Regional business travel accounts were consolidated to provide TSMC's global employees with preferential fares and exclusive privileges. Both companies are now committed to realizing Net Zero by 2050. The SAF Carbon Reduction Program for Corporate Business Travel was the first airline–business partnership in Taiwan to adopt domestically produced Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This initiative is expected to reduce TSMC's carbon emissions from business travel by more than 1,000 metric tons annually and directly support energy transformation in Taiwan.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: ...________________________________________About China Airlines :China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide, and the Group's fleet has grown to 114 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 19 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provides consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the“Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

