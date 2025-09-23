Disney Stock In Spotlight As Jimmy Kimmel Returns To ABC After Charlie Kirk Backlash

Walt Disney Co. is reinstating "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on ABC, the media giant announced Monday evening, nearly a week after the show was pulled over its host's jokes on the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," Disney said in a statement.

The company said it felt some of Kimmel's comments were "ill-timed and thus insensitive" given the "emotional moment for our country" after Kirk's assassination, and had decided to suspend the show last Wednesday to avoid "further inflaming a tense situation."

Disney shares were little changed in Monday's extended session. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for DIS remained deeply negative - 'extremely extremely bearish” (6/100) - even as the 24-hour message volume surged more than 360% and the ticker trended on the platform.

DIS sentiment and message volume as of September 22 | Source: Stocktwits

In last Monday's episode, Kimmel remarked that Republicans were trying to gain political points off Kirk's murder and also mocked President Donald Trump's reaction to the shooting. That drew criticism from several quarters, including Disney's partner TV networks, Nexstar and Sinclair, as well as a warning from U.S. Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr.

Meanwhile, several prominent figures, including politicians and celebrities, also criticized Disney's decision, warning it posed a threat to free speech and creative expression. The move sparked calls on social media to cancel Disney+ and the company's other subscriptions.

Disney's shares have fallen nearly 4% since Wednesday.“Will any subscribers come back because Kimmel was put back on air?” a Stocktwits user posted.“No. The damage already done.”

The decision to bring back the talk show was taken by Disney CEO Bob Iger and Dana Walden, co-chair of Disney Entertainment, according to a CNBC report citing an unnamed source, which added that Kimmel will address the matter during the show, set to be taped on Tuesday.

As of last close, Disney shares are up 1.1% year-to-date, underperforming the benchmark S & P 500 and Nasdaq indexes.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.