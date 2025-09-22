Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel Undermines Peace Efforts With Attacks On Regional Countries, Latest On Qatar: Saudi FM

Israel Undermines Peace Efforts With Attacks On Regional Countries, Latest On Qatar: Saudi FM


2025-09-22 11:18:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah stated that Israel is undermining peace efforts through its attacks on countries in the region, with the latest being its aggression against Qatar.

In a speech on Monday evening at the United Nations General Assembly headquarters in New York, at the launch of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, the Saudi foreign minister said that the Two-State Solution Conference is a historic opportunity for peace, adding that the two-state solution is the only path to achieving peace.

Read Also
  • France's Macron appreciates efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and US to stop war in Gaza

MENAFN22092025000063011010ID1110097178

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search