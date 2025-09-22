Israel Undermines Peace Efforts With Attacks On Regional Countries, Latest On Qatar: Saudi FM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah stated that Israel is undermining peace efforts through its attacks on countries in the region, with the latest being its aggression against Qatar.



In a speech on Monday evening at the United Nations General Assembly headquarters in New York, at the launch of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, the Saudi foreign minister said that the Two-State Solution Conference is a historic opportunity for peace, adding that the two-state solution is the only path to achieving peace.

