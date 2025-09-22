Israel Undermines Peace Efforts With Attacks On Regional Countries, Latest On Qatar: Saudi FM
New York: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah stated that Israel is undermining peace efforts through its attacks on countries in the region, with the latest being its aggression against Qatar.
In a speech on Monday evening at the United Nations General Assembly headquarters in New York, at the launch of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, the Saudi foreign minister said that the Two-State Solution Conference is a historic opportunity for peace, adding that the two-state solution is the only path to achieving peace.
-
France's Macron appreciates efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and US to stop war in Gaza
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment