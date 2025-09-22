Thunderstorms, Moderate Rain Likely Across TN Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, bringing much-needed relief from the recent humid conditions.

The weather department said that northern and southern districts of the state, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal regions, are likely to experience showers during the day. Maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will remain between 26 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

Overnight rain in Chennai and its suburbs set the tone for a pleasant morning. Localities including Koyambedu, Nungambakkam, Valluvar Kottam, T. Nagar, and Teynampet witnessed widespread showers. On the city's outskirts, areas such as Poonamallee, Kumananchavadi, Thirumazhisai, Chembarambakkam, Mangadu, Kundrathur, and Vanagaram also reported steady rainfall.

The spell led to cooler weather conditions across the city.

Looking ahead, the weather office has issued a specific alert for Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts. Heavy rainfall is predicted in the hill regions of Coimbatore and parts of the Nilgiris on September 26 and 27.

Authorities have advised residents in these regions to remain cautious, as intense downpours could trigger localised flooding and minor disruptions.

Meanwhile, moderate rain is expected to continue across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until September 25.

In Chennai, the sky will remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate rain likely in some areas over the coming days.

Meteorologists note that the monsoon pattern remains active across the region, aided by moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal.

The rains are expected to improve groundwater levels and provide temporary relief for farmers in rain-fed areas, although the intensity is unlikely to cause major agricultural disruptions at present.

For now, residents of Chennai and surrounding districts can look forward to a spell of pleasant weather, with the likelihood of intermittent showers and thunderstorms adding to the cool conditions. Officials have urged the public to take necessary precautions while commuting, as sudden downpours could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas.