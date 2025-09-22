The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bioremediation Technology And Services Market to Grow at 10.8% CAGR from 2025-2029

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Bioremediation Technology And Services Market Size And Growth?

The market size for bioremediation technology and services has seen rapid expansion in the last few years. The forecast sees the market growing from $16.8 billion in 2024 to $18.62 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The historical growth can be linked to ongoing investment in research and development, heightened public consciousness about the scarcity of natural resources, an uptick in demand for extracting metals and minerals from rocks, soil or groundwater, the utilization of microbial technologies in remediation activities, and rising demands for environmental degradation and sustainability.

There is an anticipated acceleration in the growth of the bioremediation technology and services market in the approaching years. By 2029, the market is predicted to expand to $28.12 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This forthcoming growth can be linked with escalating instances of soil and groundwater pollution, increasing interest in genetically modified organisms, serious concerns regarding environmental degradation, intensifying urbanization, and the uptake of microbial technologies in remediation. The key trends predicted in this forecast period includes advances in microbial bioremediation, strict government regulations for environmental protection, surging demand for eco-friendly waste management, merging of artificial intelligence into process optimization, expansion in applications within the oil and gas sector, growing public consciousness about environmental problems, and improved techniques in bioremediation for addressing heavy metal contamination.

Download a free sample of the bioremediation technology and services market report:



What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Bioremediation Technology And Services Market?

Escalating worries about ecological degradation are projected to drive the expansion of the bioremediation technology and services market. Ecological degradation implies the steady depletion or erosion of natural resources and ecosystems due to human-induced actions or natural phenomena. These rising worries about environmental decay stem from increasing global temperatures, the release of pollutants from industrial operations and vehicles, as well as contaminants from farming runoff, industrial discharges, and faulty waste disposal deteriorating water quality. Bioremediation technology and services battle this environmental decay by using natural organisms or processes to break down or eliminate pollutants from soil, water, and air, thereby reestablishing ecological equilibrium. For instance, in April 2024, the World Resources Institute, a global research non-profit organization based in the United States, reported a considerable reduction in primary forest loss in the Amazon Biome, marking a decline of 39% in 2023 compared to the prior year. Simultaneously, notable decreases were observed in Brazil and Colombia, with primary forest loss reducing by 36% and 49%, respectively. Hence, escalating worries about environmental degradation are fueling the expansion of the bioremediation technology and services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Bioremediation Technology And Services Market?

Major players in the Bioremediation Technology And Services include:

. Evonik Industries

. FMC Corporation

. Envirogen Group

. REGENESIS Ltd.

. Osprey Biotechnics Inc.

. Soil Solutions LLC.

. Envirozyme

. CL Solution

. Bionetix International Inc.

. EOS Remediation LLC.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Bioremediation Technology And Services Market?

Leading corporations in the bioremediation technology and services market are concentrating on the innovation of cutting-edge solutions such as bioremediation techniques employing plant-based substances and fungi. This approach efficiently and sustainably cleans up polluted environments, reducing the impact of environmental decay. The use of plant-based materials and fungi in bioremediation takes advantage of their inherent capability to degrade or absorb pollutants, improving soil and water purification processes. For instance, Texas A&M AgriLife, a US agricultural and life science research entity, launched its bioremediation technology using plant materials and fungi in August 2022. The system effectively decomposes per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) present in the environment using components of a corn plant such as leaves, stalks, and cobs. The bioremediation operation relies on plant-derived material to adsorb PFAS, which are then disposed of by PFAS-consuming microbial fungi. This ecologically sustainable treatment method is engineered to eliminate harmful chemicals in an non-toxic and economical fashion, representing a potent mechanism for the conservation of human health and the environment.

How Is The Bioremediation Technology And Services Market Segmented?

The bioremediation technology and servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: In-Situ Bioremediation, Ex-Situ Bioremediation

2) By Technology: Bioaugmentation, Phytoremediation, Biostimulation, Fungal Remediation, Bioreactors, Land-Based Treatments

3) By Application: Soil Remediation, Wastewater Remediation, Oilfield Remediation

4) By End-User: Mining Industry, Oil And Gas Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Agriculture Industry, Power Generation Industry

Subsegments:

1) By In-Situ Bioremediation: Bioventing, Biosparging, Phytoremediation, Bioaugmentation, Natural Attenuation

2) By Ex-Situ Bioremediation: Biopiles, Composting, Land Farming, Bioreactors, Slurry-Phase Bioremediation

View the full bioremediation technology and services market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Bioremediation Technology And Services Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for bioremediation technology and services. During the forecast period, the region anticipated to grow rapidly is Asia-Pacific. The report on the bioremediation technology and services industry encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bioremediation Technology And Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Rituximab Biosimilar Global Market Report 2025

report/rituximab-biosimilar-global-market-report

Biosimilar Therapeutic Peptide Global Market Report 2025

report/biosimilar-therapeutic-peptide-global-market-report

Polymer Biomaterial Global Market Report 2025

report/polymer-biomaterial-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.