Engel & Völkers Lists $26M Gulf-Front Estate In Iconic Lido Shores

Highest-Priced Residential Listing Ever in Neighborhood Known for Sarasota School of Architecture

SARASOTA, Fla. - September 22, 2025 - Engel & Völkers Florida today announced the exclusive listing of 1209 Westway Drive, represented by Leisa Erickson, license partner and managing broker, and Gordon Menninger of Engel & Völkers St. Pete. Priced at $26 million, the Gulf-front estate is the highest-priced residential listing ever brought to market in Lido Shores - a neighborhood celebrated for its architectural significance and prime waterfront setting.

“1209 Westway Drive is not just a home, it's a benchmark for Sarasota's luxury market,” said Erickson.“When record-setting properties like this come to market, it's a signal of the confidence buyers and sellers have in Sarasota as a world-class destination. This listing reflects both the strength and continued upward trajectory of our high-end coastal market.”

The record-setting listing is more than double the price of the most recent sale in the enclave, 1325 Westway Drive, which sold for $12.8 million in June 2024 after being listed for $15 million in 2023 - a roughly 103% increase from last year's top closed sale. That residence offered 6,590 square feet, five bedrooms and eight baths. The next-highest active listing, 1067 Westway Drive, is offered at $20 million for an 8,929-square-foot home with six bedrooms and nine baths.

“This is one of Sarasota's most significant Gulf-front estates, offering 249 feet of waterfront, timeless design by Clifford Scholz, and extraordinary room to expand,” said Menninger.“Its scale, pedigree and privacy make it unlike anything else available on the market today.”

Designed by renowned architect Clifford M. Scholz of CMSA Scholz, Oswald & Shaffer, the 6,862-square-foot residence features 249 feet of Gulf frontage and elevated construction for storm protection. Nearly every room frames panoramic Gulf views through walls of glass, while resort-style amenities - including a cascading pool, spa-inspired sauna and infrared light therapy room, and multiple office retreats - create a private coastal oasis.

“Engel & Völkers represents the pinnacle of luxury real estate in 35 countries around the world,” said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida.“Our advisors bring that global reach and refined marketing approach to every transaction. Representing a listing of this caliber in Lido Shores reflects not only the strength of Sarasota's luxury market, but also the trust our clients place in us to showcase extraordinary properties to the right audience.”

Inside, the estate showcases bespoke craftsmanship, from a custom staircase to vaulted ceilings and designer lighting. The chef's kitchen, anchored by a La Cornue range, is designed for both intimate dinners and large-scale entertaining, with a butler's pantry, built-in bar and premium appliances including Sub-Zero, Miele, Bosch and Dacor. Turkish white shell stone walls and elegant gates enhance privacy, while professionally designed landscaping creates a resort-like environment just minutes from St. Armands Circle and downtown Sarasota.

Lido Shores holds a unique place in Sarasota's architectural history. Developed in the 1950s by visionary Philip Hiss, the neighborhood became a showcase of the Sarasota School of Architecture, a regional modernist movement led by Ralph Twitchell and Paul Rudolph. Today, the community remains a destination for architecturally significant homes, with waterfront lots offering frontage on Pansy Bayou, Sarasota Bay, New Pass and the Gulf of Mexico.

Filming for the property's feature on the lifestyle television program Out & About Southwest Florida was completed on September 8, 2025.

