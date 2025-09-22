São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Monday, September 22, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Curated picks for tonight across Pinheiros, Consolação, Centro, Mooca, and more. Tonight's best bets range from



Black House's soul/disco session at Alma São Paulo,

the late-running Forró de Terno at Remelexo Brasil, the Baile da Banda Que Nunca Se Viu at Clube do Minhoca, the early classical Happy Hour Concerts at Teatro BDO Jaraguá, and pagode group Doce Encontro at Bar Templo.

Also notable are Bar Brahma's Monday live sets and the samba night Segunda Batefundiana at Bate Fundo.



Bar Brahma - live music Monday sets downtown (often 18:00 and 21:00). Address: Av. São João, 677. Info/menus: href="" target="_blank" names . Segunda Batefundiana - Bate Fundo (samba/pagode; doors 18:00). Address: Rua Igará-Paraná, 37A – Vila Emir. Check socials for line-up and cover.



Metro + ride-hail works best: Anhangabaú (Line 3) for Jaraguá; Clínicas/Fradique Coutinho (Line 4) for Pinheiros; Oscar Freire/Higienópolis-Mackenzie (Line 4) for Consolação.

Arrive 15–30 minutes before showtime for better seating; many venues have limited tables.

Carry a photo ID; some venues are 18+ and enforce it at the door. Card-friendly city-but small bars may prefer PIX; have it ready.

Top Picks Tonight Black House - Segunda Soul at Alma São Paulo Why picked: A tight house band and a friendly Pinheiros room deliver a proper Monday lift with soul, black music and disco. Start: 21:00 Address: Rua Simão Álvares, 923 – Pinheiros Website: almasaopaulo (Instagram) Tickets: Sympla - Black House 22.09 Forró de Terno at Remelexo Brasil Why picked: Legendary Monday forró with live bands and DJs that runs deep into the night. Start: 20:30 (goes until ~03:00) Address: Rua Ferreira de Araújo, 1076 – Pinheiros Website: remelexobrasilorig (Instagram) Tickets: Sympla - Forró de Terno 22/09 O Baile da Banda Que Nunca Se Viu - Clube do Minhoca Why picked: House band led by well-known comics/musicians turns the club into a dance party; fun, intimate room. Start: Doors 19:00, show 21:00 Address: Rua Cunha Horta, 26 – Consolação Website: clubedominhoca (Instagram) Tickets: Sympla - O Baile Happy Hour Concerts -“Cantos do Brasil” at Teatro BDO Jaraguá Why picked: Early, seated recital near Anhangabaú-ideal as a cultured warm-up before heading out. Start: 19:30 Address: Rua Martins Fontes, 71 – Centro Website: teatrobdojaragua (Instagram) Tickets: Clube do Ingresso / Sympla (Bileto) Doce Encontro at Bar Templo Why picked: Classic pagode vibe in Mooca-good crowd, fair cover, and multiple table options. Start: Doors 20:00 Address: Rua Guaimbé, 322 – Mooca Website: Bar Templo (Instagram) Tickets: Clube do Ingresso Also notableSuggested route Start 19:30 at Teatro BDO Jaraguá (Metro Anhangabaú) for the recital; hop to Pinheiros for 21:00 Alma São Paulo or Clube do Minhoca; finish late at Remelexo Brasil. If you prefer pagode, replace Alma/Minhoca with Bar Templo at 20:00 and close at Remelexo. Getting around & quick tipsSão Paulo Nightlife Guide for Monday, September 22, 2025