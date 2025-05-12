403
Xi’s Visit to Moscow Strengthens Ties
(MENAFN) Chinese Leader Xi Jinping’s recent trip to Moscow has been hailed as a resounding success, demonstrating the unshakeable nature of the China-Russia relationship, according to Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Xi’s official state visit to the Russian capital coincided with the 80th anniversary of Victory Day celebrations.
During his time in Moscow, Xi engaged in comprehensive discussions with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.
Following their talks, both leaders signed numerous agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and issued a joint declaration focused on global strategic stability.
Wang Yi described the visit as an event that “looked back on history, looked to the future, inherited friendship, defended justice, and was a complete success.”
He further emphasized that the visit solidified the strength of China-Russia relations, asserting that the achievements of the Second World War cannot be questioned, and highlighting the need for justice in the world rather than dominance by any single power.
The two leaders engaged in nearly ten hours of talks, during which they signed over 20 cooperation agreements, significantly boosting the momentum of China-Russia relations, as noted by Wang Yi.
