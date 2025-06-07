Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute Launches New Website On World Food Safety Day

2025-06-07 09:06:30
(MENAFN- AzerNews) June 7 – In celebration of World Food Safety Day, the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute has launched its newly updated website, offering expanded tools for entrepreneurs and educational resources for consumers, Azernews reports.

The new platform features interactive sections that allow users to stay informed on the latest developments in food safety and easily access services. Entrepreneurs can now apply for various services directly through the website, including halal certification, consulting, training, design, and external assessments.

Visitors to the site can also explore detailed information on the Institute's specialized laboratories operating across Baku and the regions, and even take a virtual tour of these facilities.

One of the website's key innovations is a newly added “Calculator” section, which allows entrepreneurs applying for a HALAL conformity certificate to estimate assessment fees by entering relevant information.

The Institute noted that the website will also serve as a valuable source of daily-updated articles designed to enhance consumer awareness and education in the field of food safety.

