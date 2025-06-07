Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute Launches New Website On World Food Safety Day
The new platform features interactive sections that allow users to stay informed on the latest developments in food safety and easily access services. Entrepreneurs can now apply for various services directly through the website, including halal certification, consulting, training, design, and external assessments.
Visitors to the site can also explore detailed information on the Institute's specialized laboratories operating across Baku and the regions, and even take a virtual tour of these facilities.
One of the website's key innovations is a newly added “Calculator” section, which allows entrepreneurs applying for a HALAL conformity certificate to estimate assessment fees by entering relevant information.
The Institute noted that the website will also serve as a valuable source of daily-updated articles designed to enhance consumer awareness and education in the field of food safety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment