Interior Minister Opens Management Operations Room, Passenger Terminal At Border Crossing With Iraq

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Al Karamah Border Crossing, Sept 22 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya on Monday inaugurated the integrated management operations room and new passenger terminal at Al Karamah border crossing with Iraq, which was funded by the European Union and the Australian government.The inauguration was attended by EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, regional director for Australia's home affairs portfolio for the Middle East and North Africa region, Michelle Pierce, Australian Ambassador in Amman Ronald Reagan, and Cristina Albertin, Regional Representative for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in the Middle East and North Africa.In opening remarks, Faraya expressed his gratitude to the European Union and Australia for their partnership with Jordan in promoting development, security, and regional stability. He praised the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for its contribution to effective border security initiatives.The minister said the Jordanian-European partnership and support by the Australian government are clearly embodied in the development and rehabilitation of the Al Karamah border crossing.He commended the EU's contribution to meeting local development requirements, institutional development, and the rehabilitation of border crossings, in addition to numerous existing and future joint projects.He also said the recognition of the State of Palestine by European countries will have a significant impact on regional security and peace.Faraya stressed the importance of border rehabilitation in accelerating the movement of people and goods and enhancing regional trade, urging improved working conditions at border crossings.For his part, Ambassador Chatzisavas spoke about the deep EU friendship with Jordan, saying he is aware of surrounding security challenges. The border crossing project, he added, is part of the broader EU effort to support integrated border management in Jordan, which enhances cooperation in developing border management systems, preventing extremism and crime, and promoting development.He reiterated the EU's commitment to supporting the Kingdom to secure its borders and develop skills and capabilities of border staff.