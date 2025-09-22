Toll Brothers' Montrose At Innisbrook Community Opens New Townes Collection In Palm Harbor, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive gated community offers spacious townhomes with resort-style amenities and renowned Copperhead golf course views

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Montrose at Innisbrook - Townes Collection , a highly anticipated community of luxury townhomes in Palm Harbor, Florida. The professionally decorated Seagate Elite model home is now open for tours at 1891 Havenly Ridge in Palm Harbor.









Montrose at Innisbrook - Townes Collection offers spacious, two-story townhome designs ranging up to 2,281 square feet with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Homes are priced from the mid-$500,000s. Select homes in the Townes Collection offer views of the renowned Copperhead golf course. This gated community provides access to exciting resort-style amenities, including three 18-hole championship-level golf courses, a private tennis facility, pickleball courts, racquetball court, numerous on-site dining options, six heated swimming pools, Salamander Spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a yoga room, ample walking trails, fishing ponds, and more.

"The Townes Collection within Montrose at Innisbrook offers a unique opportunity for a vacation home or seasonal low-maintenance townhome with beautiful golf course and preserve views," said Brian O'Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa. "We are excited to open this extraordinary community and invite home shoppers to visit today to experience the luxury and resort lifestyle for which Toll Brothers is known."





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Montrose at Innisbrook - Townes Collection is conveniently located near top-rated Pinellas County schools and within minutes of Gulf Coast beaches, area parks, shopping and dining destinations, and major commuter highways of Greater Tampa Bay.

Toll Brothers also offers two collections of single-family homes at its Montrose at Innisbrook community, the Highbridge Collection and the Torrance Collection .

For more information on Montrose at Innisbrook - Townes Collection and other Toll Brothers communities in Florida, visit or call 855-600-8655.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

