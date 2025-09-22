Transplus Partners With Boon AI To Automate Freight Order Entry And Supercharge Logistics

TransPlus partners with Boon AI to create AI Workflow integration that targets efficient order entry and fleet operations.

New AI Workflow integration eliminates manual data entry, reduces errors, and accelerates operations for carriers and brokers.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TransPlus is a leader in Transportation Management Software (TMS) and has recently formed a strategic partnership with Boon AI to automate and target one of the most time-consuming tasks in logistics - order entry. AI Workflow is the first integration, and utilizes Boon AI's powerful capabilities to pull load information from emails and attachments and populate it directly into orders within TransPlus's Fleet Manager solution.This new capability is the latest enhancement to the TransPlus eSolutions infrastructure, which includes available EDI and Freight Assist integrations, and will add AI Workflow. By building on the existing framework, the AI Workflow provides a more seamless, intuitive experience for users in order to increase productivity and accuracy.“Order entry has long been one of the biggest friction points for carriers and brokers. By partnering with Boon AI, we're removing that burden from our customers and giving them back valuable time. This AI Workflow integration not only accelerates operations but also ensures greater accuracy, helping fleets and brokerages focus on what matters most - serving their customers and growing their business,” said Jake McGuire, CEO of TransPlus.The AI Workflow integration tackles a critical bottleneck for many fleets and brokerages. Instead of manually entering data from unstructured sources like PDFs and emails, users will be able to rely on the AI-powered solution to create complete, accurate orders automatically within their TMS. This enhancement is designed to reduce costly errors, accelerate the order-to-cash cycle, and improve overall operational efficiency.TransPlus and Boon AI are already hoping to build on this partnership to deliver even more value for trucking and freight companies. The partner companies are exploring using Boon AI to proactively send notifications based on ETA calculations provided by the TransPlus Fleet Manager system, in an effort to further enhance visibility and communication.Since 1995, TransPlus has helped trucking and logistics companies across Canada and the United States improve efficiency and visibility with its innovative end-to-end TMS solutions. The addition of the AI Workflow to its eSolutions infrastructure reinforces the company's mission to minimize the complexities of modern freight management.To learn more about the TransPlus and Boon AI partnership, visit or contact TransPlus by email at ....

