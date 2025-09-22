Mom-To-Be Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Pregnancy Cravings For Soup And Cheese Toast

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra took to social media to share a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings, revealing her love for soup and cheese toast.

The mom-to-be gave a peek into her dinner indulgences. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Ishaqzaade' actress, who is expecting her first child, posted a picture of a plate with two slices of cheese toast and wrote,“Sometimes dinner has to be tomato soup and cheese toast and no one can stop me.”

A few days ago, Parineeti had posted a playful video of herself making goofy faces. On September 10, the Kesari actress had shared a video in which she made funny faces while looking at the camera. Alongside it, Chopra wrote,“Phir se bina matlab ke faces,” and added singer Emily Watts's popular track La Vie en Rose as the background music. In the clip, Parineeti was seen fixing her hair, winking, and pouting.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra is enjoying her pregnancy journey and has been giving glimpses of it through her social media posts. On August 25, she and her husband Raghav Chadha announced that they are expecting their first child by sharing a delightful Instagram post featuring a cake decorated with '1+1=3' and a short video of the couple walking hand-in-hand.

According to reports, the couple is expected to welcome their baby either at the end of this year or in the early months of the next.

On the professional front, the 36-year-old actress is gearing up for her comeback with an upcoming untitled Netflix series. The project also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni in prominent roles.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama“Amar Singh Chamkila,” co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. She gained 16 kilos for her role as Amarjot Kaur in the film.