Montenegro Signs Humanitarian Protection Declaration In US (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On his first day in New York, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro, Ervin Ibrahimović, together with President Jakov Milatović, met with representatives of the Montenegrin diaspora, Trend reports.

Minister Ibrahimović expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, emphasizing that the diaspora represents an integral part of Montenegro's identity and development. He highlighted that the human, intellectual, and economic potential of Montenegrin citizens serves as a bridge connecting Montenegro with the U.S. and the rest of the world.

“The diaspora is an important partner in achieving further societal progress and represents Montenegro's strength abroad,” Ibrahimović stated. The Minister also expressed confidence that, in the period ahead, the diaspora will continue to support Montenegro's European path through united efforts.

Minister Ibrahimović thanked the diaspora for organizing numerous humanitarian events, which, as he said, demonstrate their selfless willingness to support and help the most vulnerable citizens of Montenegro. He also pointed out that the diaspora can be a driver of economic development through investments, mentorship, and expert support.

Additionally, ahead of the opening of the United Nations General Debate, the Minister signed the Declaration on the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel. By signing this declaration, participating states commit at the highest political level to take measures and uphold principles to protect humanitarian personnel before, during, and after conflicts.

The document aims to reaffirm the international community's commitment to respecting and protecting international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law. Furthermore, it emphasizes the importance of safeguarding humanitarian workers and the crucial role of humanitarian action as a support system for civilians during conflicts.