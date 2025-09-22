Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian President Set To Hit Road For New York


2025-09-22 07:14:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit New York tomorrow to attend the UN General Assembly session, Trend reports.

Before the visit, the Iranian president will attend an event organized in Tehran on September 23 to mark the start of the new academic year in Iran.

In New York, the president will address the UN General Assembly session in the morning hours of September 24 (GMT +3:30).

As part of the visit, Pezeshkian will meet with heads of state of various countries, the UN Secretary-General, heads of some circles, and Iranians living in New York.

The Iranian president will be accompanied on his visit to New York by the Head of the Presidential Administration Mohsen Haji Mirzaei, Vice President Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabai, Advisor on Political Affairs Mehdi Sanayi, and Deputy Director of the Protocol Department of the Presidential Administration Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

