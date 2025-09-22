Digital Guider's Take on Google's Search Result Parameter Update

Digital Guider analyzes Google's &num=100 update, its effect on SEO tools, Search Console data, and what it means for the“Great Decoupling” debate.

- Mathew, SEO Program Manager at Digital GuiderSHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Google is considering a change in search results behavior by modifying or testing the removal of the parameter &num=100. Digital Guider, a digital marketing agency specializing in data-led SEO and advertising strategies , shares insights on the impact of Google's decision to disable the &num=100 parameter, which previously allowed the retrieval of 100 results per page in a single request.Around September 10, 2025, SEO professionals reported that the parameter was not performing or functioning as it had before. This sudden change in Google's decision regarding parameter disabling caused widespread disruption across rank-tracking tools, SEO platforms, and impression reporting in Google Search Console.The change had a knock-on effect across multiple frontsData Accuracy: Rank-tracking tools are showing incorrect or overstated numbers as they can no longer pull bulk 100-result pages.Search Console Reporting: Many advertisers have seen a drop in desktop views, but an increase in average position. Analysts think earlier spikes in views may have been caused by bots checking 100-result pages.Operational Costs: SEO tools now need multiple requests to get the same amount of data, which raises costs and puts more stress on systems.Google hasn't made a public announcement or given a timeline, but the update is already in effect. Agencies and SEO teams need to:Reevaluate impression and ranking standards starting September 10, 2025.Keep an eye on changes in Search Console data and adjust key performance indicators (KPIs) as needed.Talk to tool providers for new tracking methods and updated reporting procedures.For over a year, SEO professionals have reported a mismatch between rising impressions and stagnant clicks in Search Console, often attributing the gap to Google's AI Overviews. However, Digital Guider's analysis suggests that part of this“Great Decoupling” may have been inflated by bots and SEO tools pulling 100-result SERPs with the &num=100 parameter."Google's move is a clear response to aggressive scraping patterns," said Mathew, SEO Program Manager at Digital Guider. "This isn't just a technical tweak - it makes the industry rethink how visibility and ranking are measured on a larger scale. Accurate reporting will now rely on smarter, more compliant methodologies."Strategic Recommendations from Digital Guider- Reset Baselines: Use post-September 10 data as the new benchmark for impressions and rankings.- Communicate with Vendors: Confirm how tracking providers are adapting to paginated retrieval methods.- Educate Clients: Explain why impression numbers may appear lower and emphasize the accuracy of updated reporting.- Plan for Sustainability: Explore rank-tracking strategies that balance compliance with reliable data capture.Many agencies, including Digital Guider, are updating their internal systems to ensure continuity in performance tracking.This includes:- Working with rank-tracking partners on compliant alternatives- Adjusting impression analysis frameworks-Developing transparent reporting models that reflect the evolving SERP landscapeAbout Digital GuiderDigital Guider is a US-based digital marketing company specializing in SEO, PPC, content marketing , and web development for small-to-medium-sized businesses. With a focus on transparency, compliance, and performance, Digital Guider partners with clients to drive measurable growth and build resilient digital brands.

