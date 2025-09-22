Lakshya Lalwani Reflects On His 11-Year Journey In Mumbai In The Wake Of The Ba***Ds Of Bollywood Success

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Sep 22, (IANS) Actor Lakshya Lalwani is currently riding high on the success of his recently released web show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which has been receiving great reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Lakshya, who essayed the titular role, took to a social media account in expressing gratitude for the immense love that he has been receiving.

In a video, Lakshya elaborated on his journey in the entertainment industry and said that he never expected to reach where he has reached today. He said“11 years ago, when I took my first step in Mumbai, I did a show called Warrior High. And after that, life went on. People kept coming and going. I learnt a lot.”

He added,“A lot of people came who made me a good person. They made me a good actor. I want to thank all of them.” He further thanking his audience, said,“It's a great show. It's interesting, and you have never seen anything like this before. The purpose of making this video was to thank all of you, to say thank you. I am trying to reply to all of you. I am trying to share the stories that you are tagging me in. But still I thought of making a video and sharing what's going on with me. First of all, I am not able to understand anything. I am not able to believe what's happening. The love and importance that you are showing me – I didn't expect it."

Further thanking the show's director Aryan Khan, Lakshya said,“I want to thank Aryan, Although we keep talking, he gave me this opportunity; Red Chillies gave me this opportunity to show my capabilities. It's because of him that you are giving me so much love.” He added,“Sometimes, I feel like it's just a dream. And I don't want anyone to wake me up. So I keep pinching myself. I want to thank God. I feel like he gave me a life with a lot of love and patience. He made me capable of giving you so much love.”

The actor further assured his fans of working harder and living up to their expectations and stated“I promise you all that the amount of love you are giving me, the amount of work you are doing for me, I will return it through my work. And I will always be capable of getting this love." Lakshya also asked his fans to never stop dreaming.

Motivating them, he said,“Dream big. And go to any extent to make it come true. Because dreams do come true!” For the uninitiated, Lakshya started his career in the entertainment industry through the television medium. He was loved for his character portrayal as Porus in the mythological show“Porus”. He was also seen in a fictional drama,“Adhuri Kahaani Humaari”.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's movie“Kill”.

–IANS

rd/