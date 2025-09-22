Trump Speaks To Reporters Aboard Air Force One After Charlie Kirk Memorial
US President Donald Trump addressed reporters aboard Air Force One on September 21, after attending Charlie Kirk's memorial in Glendale, Arizona. He discussed Pentagon press restrictions, plans to posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and praised Kirk as 'one of America's greatest patriots.'
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment