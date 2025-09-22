Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Speaks To Reporters Aboard Air Force One After Charlie Kirk Memorial


2025-09-22 06:11:48
US President Donald Trump addressed reporters aboard Air Force One on September 21, after attending Charlie Kirk's memorial in Glendale, Arizona. He discussed Pentagon press restrictions, plans to posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and praised Kirk as 'one of America's greatest patriots.'

