Chinese Ambassador Airs Nation's Aim Towards South Caucasus And Central Asia
According to the ambassador, the South Caucasus and Central Asia hold significant importance both regionally and globally. With their unique geographical advantages, these regions lie at the crossroads between Asia and Europe and have a strong foundation and potential to become a key hub connecting the two continents.
"These regions will make a unique contribution to trade, the dialogue of civilizations, and the development of science and technology worldwide. Therefore, China places great importance on this region and maintains friendly relations with all countries here. Looking ahead, we will further strengthen our partnership with these countries in all areas, including trade and investment, transport and infrastructure cooperation, energy, green and digital innovation, as well as people-to-people ties," Lu Mei said.
The envoy underscored the intricacies of the interconnected global marketplace, asserting that the prosperity of individual nations is inextricably linked to the economic performance of their counterparts.
