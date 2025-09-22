China Portrays Middle Corridor's Game-Changing Role In Asia-Europe Cargo Traffic
"Promoting infrastructure connectivity remains a key element of the Belt and Road Initiative. China, together with its partners, is actively strengthening rail links in the region through the China-Europe Railway Express and the construction of the Middle Corridor, as well as developing other important rail routes, such as the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan route, thereby creating a comprehensive and multidimensional transport network across Eurasia," the diplomat added.
She highlighted that the South Caucasus and Central Asian nations are engaging in synergistic collaboration within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.
The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) represents a comprehensive global infrastructure development framework initiated by the People's Republic of China in 2013, aimed at catalyzing investment across a diverse portfolio of over 150 nations and multilateral entities.
The BRI encompasses a network of six urban development land corridors interconnected through a multifaceted array of transportation modalities, including roadways, rail systems, energy conduits, and digital frameworks, alongside the Maritime Silk Road, which is facilitated through strategic port development initiatives. The Belt and Road Initiative represents a multifaceted endeavor that intertwines geopolitical strategies with geoeconomic frameworks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment