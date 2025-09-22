Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ruling party of Japan promises progress, party renewal

2025-09-22 05:29:39
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Shinjiro Koizumi, the farm minister of Japan, announced his proposal to head the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), vowing to restore the economy as well as recover the party’s power following its setback for upper house voting in July.

The 44 years old’s son of the Ex-PM Junichiro Koizumi, Koizumi, became the 5th and awaited final candidate to the leadership race in October to win over PM Shigeru Ishiba, who declared his withdrawal at the beginning of the month following the collapse of the coalition in upper house elections in July. On Monday, the campaign will start.

A survey made by a news agency that two-thousand voters participated in putting Koizumi in the lead with 23.8 percent backing, then came Sanae Takaichi, the conservative rival, with 21 percent. The other contenders are Yoshimasa the Chief Cabinet Secretary, Toshimitsu Motegi the Ex- Foreign Minister as well as Takayuki Kobayashi the Ex- Economic Security.

Koizumi said to his supporters that “the LDP is in a crisis,”, vowing to make economic strategies his “top priority” as well as to boost wage increase above growing living costs. He pledged to increase the average yearly income by 1 million yen (6,800 dollars) by the end of 2030 financial as well as to outline an economic plan in an additional budget for this year through March.

