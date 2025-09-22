Integrated Agency Mosaic Launched In Dubai To Help Firms Get Marketing Right From The Start

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) An integrated marketing agency, was officially launched in Dubai recently promising a new, more intentional approach to business growth for companies in the UAE. Led by Agency Director Shubhang Bhattacharya and Head of Digital Prasanna Venkat, Mosaic aims to buck a common market trend: businesses that start strong but struggle to scale.

Bhattacharya and Venkat have spent the last decade in the business setup space in Dubai, launching campaigns that helped countless businesses start. This experience has given them a clear vision for Mosaic.

“So many businesses, no matter how long they've been around, try to handle marketing on their own and miss out on huge opportunities,” says Bhattacharya.“Making the right decisions at the right time is a make-or-break moment for any business. We give businesses the expertise to make marketing a cornerstone of their success, not just an afterthought.”

Mosaic's philosophy centres on making“better decisions” rather than simply chasing bigger budgets.“We've seen too many businesses struggle with direction,” adds Venkat.“At Mosaic, our starting point is always the same: what actually creates value for the client, and how do we get there without overcomplicating it?”

Mosaic isn't waiting around to make an impact. Since its soft launch in February 2025, the agency has already delivered serious results. That includes the“Employee to Entrepreneur” campaign, which pulled in over 23 million impressions, and the launch of the UAE's first-ever mobile business setup initiative, the“Startup Wagon.” The team also proved its ability to tap into the culture with a simple, silly reel on the Coldplay concert trend that went on to get over 14 million views on Instagram.

The name“Mosaic” is a core tenet of the agency's operational philosophy. It represents how the team works: bringing distinct, diverse perspectives together to create a result that is greater than the sum of its parts.