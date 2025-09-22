Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan University President Urges Global Academic Cooperation On Artificial Intelligence


2025-09-22 05:07:35
Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Artificial intelligence is no longer confined to engineering or IT, it's transforming every field of study, the president of the University of Jordan warned Monday, urging universities worldwide to work together to meet the challenge.
"AI is a force reshaping all academic programs. Facing it requires strong cooperation among Arab and international universities," said Dr. Nathir Obeidat at the First Global Peoples' Summit in Moscow.
The event, hosted at the World Trade Center and attended by more than 2,500 figures from 150 countries, explored the future of education, science, and international collaboration.
In a roundtable on "International Cooperation: Science and Learning," Obeidat stressed the need for universities to embrace rapid technological change and harness AI applications in teaching and research.
He said the University of Jordan is integrating AI across its programs and training faculty to use it effectively, especially with the rise of quantum computing and emerging concepts like "artificial thinking."
Summit participants called for greater collaboration between universities in AI, highlighting knowledge-sharing as key to strengthening higher education and opening new opportunities for innovation.

