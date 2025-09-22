Trump Signals Link Between Tylenol Use in Pregnancy, Autism
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and leading health authorities are anticipated to declare Monday that autism could be associated with the use of Tylenol, also identified as paracetamol or acetaminophen, during pregnancy.
This development revives a medical controversy that many specialists have previously dismissed, according to a US news outlet.
Initially reported earlier this month by a news agency, the proposed connection is likely to reopen discussions surrounding the use of acetaminophen—the active component in Tylenol—during the early stages of pregnancy.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has a history of advocating discredited autism theories, stated that a government report examining the causes of the disorder is scheduled for release this month.
In response, Kenvue, the manufacturer of Tylenol, asserted: "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers."
