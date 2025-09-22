Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Signals Link Between Tylenol Use in Pregnancy, Autism

2025-09-22 05:04:35
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and leading health authorities are anticipated to declare Monday that autism could be associated with the use of Tylenol, also identified as paracetamol or acetaminophen, during pregnancy.

This development revives a medical controversy that many specialists have previously dismissed, according to a US news outlet.

Initially reported earlier this month by a news agency, the proposed connection is likely to reopen discussions surrounding the use of acetaminophen—the active component in Tylenol—during the early stages of pregnancy.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has a history of advocating discredited autism theories, stated that a government report examining the causes of the disorder is scheduled for release this month.

In response, Kenvue, the manufacturer of Tylenol, asserted: "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers."

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

