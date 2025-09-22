U.S. Assistive Technologies For Older Adults Market Analysis Report 2025: Emerging Opportunities In Smart Home Devices, Medical Alerts, Mobility Aids, And Home Modifications
The United States - and the world itself - is aging. The share of the US population age 65+ is expected to reach 21% by the year 2030.
At the same time, the medical and senior care industries are going through a staffing crisis - there are not enough professionals to care for the senior population, and family members are challenged to fill the gap. This report examines the market for independent living solutions for seniors, understanding the demand dynamics, preferences, and challenges faced by two key demographics - family caregivers and seniors themselves.
It examines seniors demand for independence and willingness to engage with independent living solutions, family caregivers' awareness of and level of interest in independent living solutions, preferred information sources and market channels, and demand for tested solutions - including smart home devices and systems, medical alerts and fall detection, mobility aids, home modifications, and community-based services. It identifies barriers to adoption and suggests ways to mitigate these barriers.
Key Topics Covered:
- Methodology & Key Terms Executive Summary Market Sizing Adoption of Family Caregiver Solutions Buyer Demand and Purchase Channels Serving Older Adults Telehealth and PERS Adoption Appendix
