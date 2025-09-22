UAE: New Next-Gen 5G+ Network From Du To Double Speeds

Telecom and digital service provider du on Friday announced 5G+, its next gen 5G network advancement that could offer“up to double” the current speed to UAE residents, according to a top official. This will transform how customers experience mobile connectivity with unprecedented speed and performance that transforms everyday digital activities.

“5G+ is an advanced network technology offers a great way to elevate our customers digital experience, it will enable them to enjoy a smoother streaming, ultra-responsive gaming and it will elevate the performance of AI-driven apps,” said du's CCO Karim Benkirane.

He added that in the age of artificial intelligence, the new high-speed internet network is going to play a very big role.“Alongside offering a great experience for our customers, 5G+ will support digital transformation initiatives for enterprises. This isn't just about connectivity; it's about enabling the UAE's ambitions for smart cities, sustainability, and a diversified digital economy for smart cities and sustainability,” he said.“In the era of AI, we are trying to unleash the potential of the technology by introducing 5G+, it will allow our customers, whether individuals or enterprises, to innovate and grow.”

5G+ will feature faster speeds with significantly enhanced performance, lower latency for real-time applications and seamless connectivity, ensuring optimal service quality.

Work with Apple

The announcement came at a glitzy exclusive event organized by du at the Bvlgari Resort at Jumeriah Bay on September 19, the same day as the launch of Apple's much-awaited iPhone 17 range of devices. According to Karim, the technology is going to be a“perfect combination” for the new phones.

“It's perfect timing,” he said.“Users who combine the iPhone 17 with our 5G+ network technology will be able to have a great experience. It will be a great ecosystem for the users to explore a whole range of new possibilities.”

He added that both the teams of Apple and du worked“closely and really hard” to make sure that the technology went“beyond the expectation” of their customers.“

“A lot of work has happened before the launch,” he said.“From the early planning stages to launch day, we align our strategies so that everything feels seamless. Apple brings its global expertise and brand vision, and du adds local knowledge, insights, and a deep understanding of what matters to customers here in the UAE.”

5G+ will enable instant movie downloads, uninterrupted ultra-high-definition streaming even in crowded venues, lag-free gaming, advanced AI applications like real-time translation and augmented reality, and crystal-clear video calls.

Early adopters

Karim highlighted how the launch of the 5G+ reaffirms UAE's role as one of the early adopters of technology.“du's position is always trying to take the UAE market to the next level and being at the forefront of the innovation and digital progress,” he said.“The UAE is digitally ambitious, and our role at du is to take global breakthroughs and translate them into services and offerings that create real value here at home.”

The UAE has consistently ranked as one of the countries to have the fastest 5G download speeds. In 2023, a report had found that active internet users make up 99 per cent of the total population in the UAE- the highest percentage globally.

He added that there is a notable shift in the market among consumers with their phones being more than just a phone.“Today, customers want devices that connect seamlessly across their entire digital lives, from their laptops and tablets to their watches and even smart home devices. There's also growing demand for more intelligent features, from smarter photography and virtual assistants to apps that adapts to everyday needs."

"Customers see their smartphone as the central hub of their digital life. It's not just a phone anymore, it's the gateway to how they work, play, and stay connected,” he said.“Because we understand that, we have built a network designed to provide our customers with the best experience and ensure their devices work exactly as it should, reliably, seamlessly, and without compromise.”