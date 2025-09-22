Can TIGGO9 CSH Conquer Extreme Environments Of Middle East?

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Amid the global shift toward electrification and intelligent technology in the automotive industry,“safety” has become a critical benchmark of a manufacturer's technical capability. On September 20, Chery launched a comprehensive multi-environment challenge across land, sea, and air in the Middle East.

TIGGO9 CSH underwent comprehensive validation-from safety baselines to performance limits-across multiple harsh environments: the high-salinity, high-temperature seawater in Qatar, the scorching deserts of Kuwait, and the vast runway conditions of the UAE.

Previously, TIGGO9 successfully underwent a real-world, dual-vehicle collision test in South Africa, involving a 50% offset impact at 50 km/h. This not only demonstrated Chery's commitmnt to validating its high safety standards and superior performance but also marked a significant effort in promoting the concept of“democratization of safety.”

In recent years, Middle Eastern countries have actively responded to global emission reduction initiatives and accelerated their energy transition, fueling strong growth and vibrant potential in the new energy vehicle (NEV) market.

Guided by the“In Somewhere, For Somewhere” adaptive development strategy, Chery has selected Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE as the stage for an ultimate performance challenge. By replicating the most authentic and severe driving environments, Chery directly addresses real-world user needs while embodying its core safety philosophy:“Safety, for Family” and“Let everyone enjoy five-star protection.” This initiative highlights the safety capabilities and power of CSH, ensuring peace of mind for every journey.

In this challenge, Chery replicated some of the world's most extreme environments. In Qatar, vehicles were subjected to high-salinity, high-temperature seawater to assess the battery enclosure's sealing performance, the corrosion resistance of electrical connectors, and the stability of the Battery Management System (BMS) under hot and humid conditions.

In Kuwait's desert, the tests focused on the battery system's cooling efficiency, its resilience against thermal runaway, and the reliability of charge-discharge performance under sustained extreme heat.

In the UAE, high-speed challenge tested TIGGO9 CSH's ability to deliver instant peak power.

A landmark event will be held in November-the Chery Global Ecological User Conference, which will showcase latest innovations and share the vision for a sustainable, connected automotive future. The official launch of all-new premium pickup truck HIMLA in the Qatar market will be announced. Engineered for power, reliability, and adaptability, this vehicle is set to redefine driving experiences in the region.

