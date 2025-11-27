403
Washington Presses Tokyo to Ease Rhetoric Amid Tensions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump encouraged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday to soften her recent statements about Taiwan, following a call he received from Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a media outlet, which cited officials familiar with the discussions.
This unusual chain of exchanges has stirred apprehension in Tokyo about whether Washington may prioritize commercial calm with Beijing over growing regional security strains.
Xi, irritated by Takaichi’s recent caution that Japan might participate in a military reaction if China moved against Taiwan, devoted nearly half of their hour-long call to stressing Beijing’s claim over the self-governed island.
Chinese authorities depicted Taiwan’s “return to China” as a foundational element of the post–World War II order and emphasized what they described as a shared duty between Washington and Beijing to uphold international stability.
Later that same day, Trump held a conversation with Takaichi and encouraged her to refrain from intensifying friction with Beijing concerning Taiwan’s sovereignty.
Although he did not request that she withdraw her remarks, his appeal to “lower the volume” unsettled Japanese policymakers, who interpreted it as a hint that tensions surrounding Taiwan might jeopardize a recently established US-China trade détente.
That arrangement includes a pledge from China to purchase additional American agricultural goods—a politically delicate matter for Trump, who has repeatedly highlighted such farm acquisitions as a triumph for US producers.
