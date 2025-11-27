China's Green Mining Vision Meets Indonesia's Fragile Reality

MENAFN - Asia Times) A major announcement emerged from the G20 meeting in South Africa this year: China introduced a global initiative to promote a sustainable“life cycle” for mineral resources.

The proposal emphasizes environmentally responsible mining-from extraction to processing to eventual recycling-and promises to ensure that local populations share in the benefits of their natural wealth.

Nearly 20 countries have already expressed interest, spanning African states to Myanmar, a key supplier of heavy rare earths for China. Analysts see the initiative as a strategic counter to US efforts to build similar mineral partnerships, underscoring how quickly the global race for resources is accelerating.

The scale of China's overseas investment adds context. In the first half of 2025 alone, Beijing poured record sums into Asia and Africa through its New Silk Road infrastructure program. Kazakhstan received US$12 billion in new funding, attracting fresh attention from both China and the United States because of its mineral riches.

But one of the most consequential arenas for China's mineral strategy lies further south-Indonesia, home to the world's largest nickel reserves and a critical pillar of the global electric vehicle supply chain.

Chinese capital has transformed Indonesia's mineral sector over the past decade. Vast industrial parks have risen in remote coastal regions, where nickel ore is processed into the materials used for modern batteries.

For global readers, it is important to understand the scale of this transformation: a formerly rural district can become, almost overnight, a major node in the global energy transition. These industrial complexes produce metals essential for electric cars, yet rely heavily on coal, creating a contradiction at the heart of“green” mineral production.