India Seeks Peace But Stands Ready To Defend Its Borders, Says President Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said India's diplomacy, economic strength and armed forces collectively present a nation committed to peace while remaining fully prepared to defend its borders and citizens.

Praising the armed forces for their "professionalism and patriotism", she said the recent success of Operation Sindoor represents a pivotal moment in India's counter-terrorism and deterrence strategy.

Addressing the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025 at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, the President said, "The Indian armed forces have exemplified professionalism and patriotism in guarding the sovereignty of India. During every security challenge, be it conventional, counter-insurgency or humanitarian, our forces have displayed remarkable adaptivity."

"The recent success of 'Operation Sindoor' marks a defining moment in our counter-terrorism and deterrence strategy. The world took note of not only India's military capability but of its moral clarity to act firmly yet responsibly in the pursuit of peace," she added.

The President said that she was pleased that, beyond their operational role, the defence forces continue to serve as a "major pillar of national development", contributing significantly to infrastructure, education and other initiatives in border regions.

Emphasising fast-changing geopolitical dynamics, President Murmu said, "The international system is being rewritten by contesting power centres, technological disruptions and shifting alliances. New domains of competition, cyberspace information and cognitive warfare are blurring the lines between peace and conflicts."

Highlighting India's approach to global affairs, she said, "Guided by our civilised ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', we have shown that strategic autonomy can co-exist with global responsibility. Our diplomacy, economy and armed forces together project an India that seeks peace but is prepared to protect its border and its citizens with strength and conviction."

The President expressed confidence that the dialogue's outcome would offer valuable insights for policymakers as they shape the nation's future course. She concluded by saying she was certain the armed forces would continue to strive for excellence and advance with determination towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.