Guinea-Bissau army ousts president, closes borders
(MENAFN) Guinea-Bissau’s military deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Wednesday, shutting the country’s land, sea, and air borders, claiming it had uncovered a plot to “destabilize” the nation.
A group of officers calling themselves the "High Military Command for the Restoration of National Security and Public Order" issued a statement from the armed forces headquarters, broadcast on state television. They declared they had “assumed full powers of the state.”
The military said the alleged plot involved national politicians, a “well-known drug baron,” and both local and foreign actors, including attempts to manipulate election results. Authorities reportedly discovered a cache of war weapons through the state intelligence service.
All institutions were suspended “until further orders,” media operations halted, the ongoing electoral process paused, borders closed, and a nine-hour curfew imposed starting at 9 p.m. local time (GMT 2100). The military urged citizens to remain calm and “understand” the situation in light of the national emergency.
The takeover followed reports of gunfire near the presidential palace. Both independent candidate Fernando Dias and President Embalo’s camp claimed victory in the weekend presidential election, as the official results were pending. Dias and former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira, who supported him, were reportedly arrested and taken to the Air Force Base. Pereira, from the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), had been disqualified from running this year after missing the filing deadline.
Embalo told a media outlet that he was arrested around noon at the presidential palace, along with the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Gen. Biague Na Ntan, his deputy Gen. Mamadou Toure, and Interior Minister Botche Cande. He described the incident as a “coup” led by the commander of the land forces, noting no violence was used against him.
Gunfire was also reported near the electoral commission’s offices around midday. Earlier, Dias had called on the military to remain neutral and allow the electoral process to continue, while reiterating his claim of victory: “We are not asking for anything. I will wait for the official results which were to be announced on Thursday.”
