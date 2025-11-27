Venus Transit 2025: Big Shifts In Love And Money For All Zodiac Signs Check Yours

Venus Transit 2025:In astrology, the movement of Venus is considered significant. Venus is regarded as the harbinger of love, beauty, art, wealth, and comfort. Whenever Venus changes its position, it likely affects all 12 zodiac signs. The transit of Venus opens doors of progress and prosperity for some, while creating challenges for others. So, let's find out how Venus will affect the life of each zodiac sign after its transit into Scorpio.

Venus Transit in Scorpio 2025

On Wednesday, November 26, at 11:10 AM, Venus will transit from Libra to Scorpio and will remain there until December 20, 2025. After this, Venus's next transit will be in Sagittarius. It's noteworthy that Venus stays in one sign for about 23-25 days.

In astrology, Venus is considered the significator of wealth, prosperity, comfort, love, art, luxury, and material comforts. The transit of Venus in Scorpio will affect all 12 zodiac signs. While some signs have a high chance of sudden financial gains, others may experience mental stress and relationship complications during this time. Let's find out how the transit of Venus will affect each zodiac sign.

Aries

Venus, the lord of your second and seventh houses, is about to enter the eighth house. This will strengthen your financial situation, but be patient for success. There is a possibility of losses in business and work.

Taurus

Venus, the lord of your first and sixth houses, will enter the seventh house after the transit. During this time, your workload and stress may increase. Profits may decrease for business people and traders. It would be better to plan before spending money.

Gemini

The transit of Venus can cause financial losses. Venus, the lord of the fifth and twelfth houses, will enter your sixth house. Unwanted expenses may arise during this period. Your worries about your married life may also increase.

Cancer

Venus, the lord of the fourth and eleventh houses, is now moving into the fifth house. This transit will prove to be very beneficial for you. There are indications of sweetness in your love life and success in creative endeavors. You may also be blessed with children.

Leo

Venus, the lord of the third and tenth houses, is moving into your fourth house. This will resolve family issues. There is a possibility of property gains. However, keep your anger in control.

Virgo

Venus, the lord of your second and ninth houses, is now moving into the third house. This can create problems in your married life. Attraction towards your spouse will decrease. You will also get average success at work and in business. Travel is possible.

Libra

Venus, the lord of your sixth house, will move into the second house. Unwanted worries and troubles will increase. Amidst rising expenses, you may also feel the urge to buy expensive things.

Scorpio

For Scorpio, Venus, the lord of the seventh and twelfth houses, has moved into the ascendant (first) house. During this period, your self-confidence will decrease. There will be both financial gains and expenses.

Sagittarius

Venus, the lord of your sixth and eleventh houses, has moved into the twelfth house. Old disputes will end. Spirituality may increase in your mind. However, some work-related issues may bother you.

Capricorn

Venus, the lord of your fifth and tenth houses, has moved into your eleventh house. New contacts will be profitable during this time. Work will be completed through your social circle. Your love life will also be active.

Aquarius

For Aquarius, Venus, the lord of the fourth and ninth houses, has moved into the tenth house. This indicates a significant success, promotion, or change of position at work. However, you need to be more careful at the workplace.

Pisces

People of the Pisces sign will not particularly benefit from the transit of Venus. According to astrology, Venus, the lord of your third and eighth houses, has entered the ninth house. Financial crisis may arise during this time. Unnecessary arguments can create conflict in relationships.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.