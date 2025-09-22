AUD/USD Signal 22/09: Rally Takes A Breather (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6500. Add a stop-loss at 0.6700. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6700. Add a stop-loss at 0.6500.
The AUD/USD pair will also react to the upcoming flash manufacturing and services PMI data on Tuesday. These numbers will provide more information on the health of the Australian economy.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the AUD/USD exchange rate has pulled back in the past few days. It has moved from a high of 0.6706 last week to the current 0.6592, its lowest level since April.The pair has dropped below the important support at 0.6620, the highest swing on July 24. Moving below that level confirmed a bearish breakout.On the positive side, the pair remains above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). That is a sign that bulls are still in control.Therefore, the most likely scenario is where the pair continues falling briefly and then resumes the upside.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the top forex brokers in Australia for you to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment