Celebrate International Coffee Day with the Bold Filter Kaapi Martini at Viceroy’s Table
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) This International Coffee Day (1st of October), forget your usual latte order, as Viceroy’s Table is raising a glass to South India’s most iconic brew — with a cocktail that’s anything but ordinary. Introducing the Filter Kaapi Martini, priced at AED 75, a unique beverage where tradition meets indulgence.
Think ghee-washed vodka and robust filter kaapi swirling together with rich coffee liqueur. This velvety, buzz-worthy creation pays homage to South India’s beloved filter coffee while bringing it into the world of craft cocktails.
Served exclusively at Viceroy’s Table, the Filter Kaapi Martini is a perfect pick for coffee lovers looking to toast with something bold, smooth, and just a little unexpected.
Head to Viceroy’s Table to experience this one-of-a-kind creation this International Coffee Day.
Think ghee-washed vodka and robust filter kaapi swirling together with rich coffee liqueur. This velvety, buzz-worthy creation pays homage to South India’s beloved filter coffee while bringing it into the world of craft cocktails.
Served exclusively at Viceroy’s Table, the Filter Kaapi Martini is a perfect pick for coffee lovers looking to toast with something bold, smooth, and just a little unexpected.
Head to Viceroy’s Table to experience this one-of-a-kind creation this International Coffee Day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment