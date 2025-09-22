Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Celebrate International Coffee Day with the Bold Filter Kaapi Martini at Viceroy’s Table

2025-09-22 03:16:21
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) This International Coffee Day (1st of October), forget your usual latte order, as Viceroy’s Table is raising a glass to South India’s most iconic brew — with a cocktail that’s anything but ordinary. Introducing the Filter Kaapi Martini, priced at AED 75, a unique beverage where tradition meets indulgence.

Think ghee-washed vodka and robust filter kaapi swirling together with rich coffee liqueur. This velvety, buzz-worthy creation pays homage to South India’s beloved filter coffee while bringing it into the world of craft cocktails.

Served exclusively at Viceroy’s Table, the Filter Kaapi Martini is a perfect pick for coffee lovers looking to toast with something bold, smooth, and just a little unexpected.

Head to Viceroy’s Table to experience this one-of-a-kind creation this International Coffee Day.

