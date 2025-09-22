Azerbaijan Emerging As Natural Hub For Logistics And Energy, Economy Minister Says

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan is positioning itself not only as a geographic center in the South Caucasus but also as a natural hub for logistics, energy, and other key sectors, Azernews reports, citing Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, as he said at the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku on September 22.

The minister opened his remarks by highlighting the broader context of the forum:“I believe that following the historic agreement signed on August 8-with the participation of President Aliyev, Prime Minister Pashinyan, and President Trump-on a preliminary peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the establishment of the Zangezur Corridor (also referred to as TRIP), this forum has gained special significance in the context of fully realizing the economic potential of the South Caucasus and Central Asia. Azerbaijan stands not only as a geographic crossroads but also as a natural hub in logistics, energy, and beyond. My proposal is to evaluate Azerbaijan's and the region's value proposition in this context.”

Jabbarov emphasized that the forum examines the duality between fragmented and growing economies, noting Azerbaijan's growing role in regional integration:“Economically, Azerbaijan is also part of the Middle East, which explains why we are implementing vision-driven projects that move beyond our strong traditional energy base towards diversification. From a political perspective, regional economic integration is becoming more visible. We often discuss East-West connectivity, which will remain important in the future, but the North-South dimension should not be overlooked.”

The minister also underlined the state's continuing role in stimulating economic activity:“The main function of the state is to preserve stability and ensure macroeconomic and financial resilience. The numbers speak for themselves. From the investor's perspective, we will increasingly see the development of public-private partnership (PPP) models, with the state not only serving as a stabilizer but also as a promoter. Some of these projects are carried out with friendly countries, while others are implemented on a sovereign basis. One such PPP agreement will be signed right after this session.”

Turning to external markets, Jabbarov stressed the central role of Europe, particularly Italy, as one of Azerbaijan's key trade and economic partners:“This is due to the significant role of Azerbaijani oil and gas in European markets. We supply energy not to just one but to 14 countries, 12 of which are in Europe. Beyond the traditional energy sector, there are also extensive opportunities in renewables.”

On diversification, he added:“Our approach is not just to invite local and foreign investors to operate in Azerbaijan but also to share risks. We welcome technology transfers. In this context, growing economic cooperation with Chinese companies reflects a new chapter in Azerbaijan's expanding partnerships.”

Concluding his remarks, the minister thanked participants:“My colleagues and I will be available throughout these two days, and I would like to once again express my gratitude to all esteemed guests, ministers, and officials who accepted our invitation to visit Azerbaijan.”