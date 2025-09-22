Lbank Exchange Listed Helpr (HPR)

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, listed Helpr (HPR) at 13:00 on September 19, 2025 (UTC). Users are able to access the HPR/USDT trading pair at:







About Helpr

Helpr is a decentralized asset management protocol designed to build a healthy and sustainable blockchain ecosystem. Helpr transparently and democratically implements the role traditionally performed by banks or venture capitalists in traditional finance through blockchain technology.

The protocol positions users not as simple investors but as active "builders" of the ecosystem. Staking HPR tokens goes beyond personal asset growth; it becomes an act of allocating resources to healthy blockchain projects and fostering the growth of the entire ecosystem.

Core Features

Dual-layer Staking Model

The core of the Helpr protocol is a dual-layer staking model that manages staked user funds by dividing them into two distinct pools:



Stable Pool : Aims for stable returns by investing in low-volatility, blue-chip assets. Focuses on verified infrastructure and protocols such as ETH restaking and Liquid Staking Tokens (LST). Growth Pool : Utilized for equity investments in early-stage mainnets and promising blockchain projects with high growth potential. This decentralizes the traditional venture capital (VC) investment approach, allowing the community to contribute to a project's growth directly.

DAO-based Governance

All decisions and distribution within the Helpr protocol are conducted transparently through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO):



Investment Review DAO : The community proposes candidate projects for investment and makes investment decisions based on tiered voting rights determined by the amount of staked HPR tokens and NFT levels.

Transparent Profit Distribution : Profits generated by the protocol are distributed to stakers through transparent smart contracts. NFT Tier System : HPR stakers are granted NFTs based on their participation and contribution, which serve as criteria for tiered investment dividend rates and DAO voting rights.

Decentralized Venture Capital Model

Helpr decentralizes the traditional venture capital investment model through smart contracts and utilizes the collective intelligence of the community to build a healthy blockchain ecosystem, moving beyond speculation to establish a true "investment" culture.

Tokenomics

Token Details:



Token Name : Helpr (HPR)

Total Supply : 1,000,000,000 HPR (1 billion)

Chain : Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Core Philosophy : 'Investment' not 'Speculation.' A New Form of Finance

Token Distribution:



Community & Airdrop : 30% (300,000,000 HPR) - Used to acquire initial users and increase protocol public awareness

Staking Rewards : 30% (300,000,000 HPR) - Issued gradually over 4 years and distributed on a tiered basis according to participation

DAO & Partner Incentives : 17% (170,000,000 HPR) - Used for activities that support ecosystem development such as swap partnerships, marketing, and donations

Future Team & Advisor Pool : 13% (130,000,000 HPR) - Currently unallocated, to be distributed via DAO vote upon future hiring of core team members and advisors Liquidity & Market Making : 10% (100,000,000 HPR) - Used for exchange listings and market stability

Token Utility:



Staking for access to dual-layer investment pools

DAO governance voting rights with tiered influence

NFT tier system participation based on contribution levels Access to investment opportunities in vetted blockchain projects

Team Background

The Helpr project is developed by a team focused on creating sustainable blockchain infrastructure. The team positions itself as a "Tech Provider" rather than an "Asset Manager," with all asset distribution and operations automated via transparent smart contracts.

The project emphasizes:



Decentralized asset management expertise

Smart contract development and security

DAO governance implementation

Venture capital investment model decentralization Community-driven ecosystem building

User funds are not held in custody, ensuring decentralized operation while maintaining transparency through blockchain technology.

Roadmap Highlights

H2 2025 (Q4) - Stable Pool Launch



Launch of the Helpr protocol and opening of a single staking pool

Initiation of the Stable Pool (including ETH restaking, LST, etc.) Registration and information disclosure on major crypto platforms (CMC, CGK)

H1 2026 (Q1-Q2) - Growth Pool Launch & Global Expansion



Introduction and operation of the Growth Pool

Strategic collaboration with early-stage mainnets and promising blockchain projects Global marketing and expansion of the overseas community

H2 2026 (Q3-Q4) - DAO Governance Activation



Launch of the Investment Review DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization)

Investment proposals and voting through a community-led governance system Introduction of the NFT tier system for staking participants

Post-2027 - Building a Sustainable Ecosystem



Portfolio diversification and expansion of Real World Assets (RWA) integration

Incubation of sub-protocols and ecosystem projects based on the Helpr protocol Strengthening global partnerships and developing products for institutional investors

